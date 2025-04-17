BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
John Flynn Update & Legal Data
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
10 views • 3 weeks ago

Follow Psinergy Here For Livestream & Biofield Practice Content: https://ko-fi.com/psinergy

.

https://social1776.com/FreeJohnFlynn


.

https://courtroomwatch.org/2025/03/30/instructions-for-filing-habeas-corpus-on-behalf-of-john-flynn/


.

https://courtroomwatch.org/2025/04/11/protest-permit-denied-for-peaceful-prayer-rally-for-free-john-flynn/


https://x.com/jessy16605668/status/1911470867051086251?s=46


.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x


.

https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/biosurveillance


.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Body_area_network


https://www.sintec-project.eu/what-is-intrabody-communication/


.

medical body area network

https://www.researchgate.net/figure/The-general-architecture-of-Wireless-Body-Area-Networks-WBANs-based-mHealth-system_fig5_272079845


.

https://www.fcc.gov/news-events/events/2012/05/genachowski-remarks-on-unleashing-spectrum-for-medical-body-area-networks


.

https://www.cttso.gov/Subgroups/SCOS.html


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defense_Clandestine_Service


https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-inside-militarys-secret-undercover-army-1591881


.

https://pervasivecomputinginfo.blogspot.com/2018/10/ieee-802156-standard.html


https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405959516301035


https://ntrs.nasa.gov/citations/20110012118


The Medical Implant Communication Service (MICS) was established by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in 1999. Specifically, the FCC allocated the 402-405 MHz frequency band for MICS operations in that year. Although a relatively recent standard, MICS is widely used in various medical implant devices like pacemakers, defibrillators, and neurostimulators

.

https://spectrum.ieee.org/turning-the-body-into-a-wire


The IEEE, or Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, is the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. It serves as a hub for electrical and electronics engineers, computer scientists, and related professionals.

.

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.7F3CB460-3D6B-4752-8D5A-7A879DE76A1C:7


https://www.dni.gov/files/documents/icotr/FactSheetEO12333RawSIGINTProcedures.pdf


https://www.youtube.com/live/Xq6hfXcc2ns


LIVE: House Panel Probes Government Surveillance and Privacy Rights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LCYH_K850Lw


Silent Weapons: Examining Foreign Anomalous Health Incidents Targeting Americans in the Homeland

https://shows.acast.com/the-sons-of-liberty/episodes/investigative-journalist-john-flynn-sent-for-60-day-psych-ev


https://x.com/Flynn2022/status/1900902084712570903


https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354662396_Bio-Optical_Communication_a_case-study_of_Out-to-In_Body_Interface/link/61482454519a1a381f6fd113/download?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIiwicGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIn19

trump20242030covid
