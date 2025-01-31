Son of God versus the son of perdition

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, January 25, 2025.





There are many Bible verses that mention Christ as the Son of God. John 3:16 is undoubtedly one of the most quoted and popular Bible verses, which says: In John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.





Another verse that speaks of Christ as the Son of God is in Matthew 8:29, which says: And, behold, they cried out, saying, What have we to do with thee, Jesus, thou Son of God? art thou come hither to torment us before the time?





Devils recognized Christ for Who He is: the Son of God. Yet, today, you have sound-minded people including atheists and agnostics, even educated Muslims, Jews and Hindus, who reject Christ as the Son of God.





In Galatians 2:20, we read: I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave Himself for me.





Perdition is a state of eternal punishment and damnation into which a sinful and unrepentant person goes into. Eternal punishment is death since the wages of sin is death in Romans 6:23.





The pope is that son of perdition, the lawless one and man of sin who leads his followers to live in sin and to embrace sin as he is spoken of in 2 Thessalonians 2:3-4.





In Isaiah 37:16, according to king Hezekiah, God dwells between the cherubims.





And then you have the pope, who is that son of perdition and man of sin who sits between the cherubims, as God does, and who sits in the temple of God showing himself that he is God.





The Son of God is eternal life and gives you eternal life while those who are faithful to God will be beheaded for not worshipping the beast or the son of perdition, the pope, as per Revelation 20:4.





There are 1.3 billion roman catholics who are in Babylon, who are in spiritual darkness, who do not abide in the Light of Christ, who are following the son of perdition and who are calling the son of perdition ‘holy father’.





Pray for them to come out of Babylon, the babylonian roman catholic church, as per God’s 4th and last end time angel’s message in Revelation 18:4-5 so that they may flee the son of perdition and his lies and embrace solely the Son of God Who is Truth.





In faith, obey ONLY the Son of God and reject at all cost the son of perdition and man of sin, the pope. As Peter and the other apostles said: We ought to obey God rather than men.





