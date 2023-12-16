Create New Account
Carl Higbie: We deserve to know more about Epstein's flight logs | Newsmax
Carl Higbie: We deserve to know more about Epstein's plane logs | Newsmax


Carl Higbie dives deeper into the story of Jeffery Epstein, he talks about Epstein's flight logs not being exposed, discusses Democrats who were affiliated with Epstein, and more on NEWSMAX.


Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.


Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.

Keywords
lolita expressnewsmaxepstein islandcarl higbieepstein plane logs

