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ENDING COVID NIGHTMARE: THOUSANDS OF CITIZENS PUSH AGS INTO ACTION
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140 views • November 27, 2021
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Ending Covid Nightmare: Thousands of Citizens Push AGs Into Action https://rumble.com/vpu8q9-ending-covid-nightmare-thousands-of-citizens-push-ags-into-action.html
Quote: "Dr. David Martin releases packet exposing the criminal Covid conspiracy, Dr. Jane makes a call to action to send these packets to local attorney generals and demand accountability. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Co
Ending Covid Nightmare: Thousands of Citizens Push AGs Into Action https://rumble.com/vpu8q9-ending-covid-nightmare-thousands-of-citizens-push-ags-into-action.html
Quote: "Dr. David Martin releases packet exposing the criminal Covid conspiracy, Dr. Jane makes a call to action to send these packets to local attorney generals and demand accountability. Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
-
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo ~ The truth about rabies, tobacco mosaic virus, graphene, and 2nd phase of control experiments results https://is.gd/bxYn3J
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Co
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