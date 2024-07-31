BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CAPTURED BIGFOOT MYSTERY SOLVED 🧬 SHOCKING DNA RESULTS REVEALED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Have you ever wondered about the truth behind legendary creatures like Bigfoot, Sasquatch, and the Yeti? This documentary delves into the fascinating tale of a female almasty captured in the Caucasus region of Abkhazia in the late 19th century. Follow a team of scientists as they employ advanced DNA analysis to unravel the scientific truth behind this mysterious creature.


Reference:

Margaryan et al. The genomic origin of Zana of Abkhazia. Adv Genet (Hoboken). 2021 Jun 14;2(2):e10051. doi: 10.1002/ggn2.10051. PMID: 36618122; PMCID: PMC9744565.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ggn2.10051


00:00 Introduction

02:17 The Story of Zana

10:35 Zana's Origin

16:07 Zana and Khwit's DNA Results


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RMNYpC93RQ


