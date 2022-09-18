Critical Discernment Tips Vega and Pleiadian Light Language Activation By Lightstar

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I am tackling a HUGELY important topic...and the one no one wants to talk about! It's all about Critical Discernment on this video, as I give you some valuable tips on how to be discerning in today's world! Plus, I'll transmit a Light Language Activation from my both Vega and the Pleiades, combined with to help with aligning with your inner knowing, heart, and your own BS Meter. I know a lot of people are having some challenges in this area, so I thought I would provide some assistance. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar
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