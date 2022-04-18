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3 MASS SHOOTINGS OVER EASTER WEEKEND
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62 views • April 18, 2022
This escalation in crime, violent crime especially, has been orchestrated by the progressives, by the left, and by the Demolition Party over the last 60 years. Make no mistake, this is exactly what they want. Anarchy in the streets creates desperation and their hoping that desperation will lead you right into their arms. They want the law abiding citizens back on the plantation where their labor can be exploited to support the upper class. The only thing that has changed is they’ve realized that the citizens cannot be forced into to slavery, but they can be conditioned, over time, under the right conditions, to choose slavery of their own free will. If you are confused as to what those conditions are then I ask you to just take a good look around. Question, “how come every crisis leads to more power for our governing body”? It’s almost as if they manufacture crisis after crisis in order to gain more control, unconstitutionally of course, over our lives. Do you honestly believe that this is just coincidence? The irony of the situation these evil elitists have subjected us to, is that all of this violence illustrates the inability of leadership to protect the masses effectively. Meaning, there’s never been a better time in recent history to exercise your 2nd amendment rights. We don’t need more gun laws. We don’t need less guns in the hands of the law abiding. We need harsher consequences for criminals and we need to get back to, on a national scale, valuing and encouraging the return of the nuclear family.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/mass-shootings-south-carolina-mall
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/3-MASS-SHOOTINGS-OVER-EASTER-WEEKEND-e1hb13l
https://www.theblaze.com/news/mass-shootings-south-carolina-mall
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/3-MASS-SHOOTINGS-OVER-EASTER-WEEKEND-e1hb13l
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