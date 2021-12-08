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No Jab, No Job- De Blasio Goes Full New World Order With Vaxx Tyranny
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10 views • December 08, 2021
No Jab, No Job- De Blasio Goes Full New World Order With Vaxx Tyranny
Join Deanna Lorraine and Stew Peters as they discuss the brand new tyrannical mandates from the mayor of NYC, Bill De Blasio. The new rules require that all private companies within the city must require their workers to have two doses of the Covid bioweapon in order for the companies to keep their doors open.
Join Deanna Lorraine and Stew Peters as they discuss the brand new tyrannical mandates from the mayor of NYC, Bill De Blasio. The new rules require that all private companies within the city must require their workers to have two doses of the Covid bioweapon in order for the companies to keep their doors open.
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