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The Future of Iran in Bible Prophecy 07/10/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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In order to see what the Future holds for Iran, we have to look at their history first. Going all the way back to Esau and Jacob. Jacob took Esau’s blessing and that has changed to course of History. Today Iran is still “Living by the Sword”. We also take a look at Israel, and how God will bless them in the Last Days.

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Keywords
iranbibleprophecyisraeloilfutureprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Intro

01:11Background

08:10Oil Discovered

10:19Iran in the Future

18:20Oil in Israel

23:56Milk and Honey

27:01Promised Oil

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