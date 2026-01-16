BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Collagen-, Sulfur-, & Probiotic-Rich Meal to Counter "Roundup"'s Effects
Video going over a meal that could compensate for some of glyphosate's effects by Danny Tseng, author of the e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing" at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup


Watch videos on my "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel at:

https://tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel

OR

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

To view all the things mentioned all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic & even glyphosate residue-free certified or any of the other items mentioned, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom


, watch the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& then leaving me a VM at

786.441.2727

cell: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


Replace 22 trace minerals that are being binded out of you by glyphosate w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastics by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(full link:

https://bio-mats.com/danny/detoxi-300hrs-bamboo-salt

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, The HypoChlorous Company's pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer &/or Affiliate by visiting any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

(commercial-use model also available)

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code:

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags and down, enter code:

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


$$$ To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a free LumaNova affiliate on my T.E.A.M., fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/JoinLumaNova

To avoid consuming GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 providers listed below:

1. https://tinyurl.com/HarvestWalls by

https://tinyurl.com/HarvestToday

Contact Harvest.Today's Director of Global Sales in Colorado, Peter Maher, & give him my referral code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

or tell him that Danny Tseng referred you for a 10% discount:


[email protected]

m: 303.868.1094

2. Edible landscapes starting with a blueprint design done by a Certified Permaculture Designer by:

tinyurl.com/FoodForestAbundanceFL (FFA)

Help others grow their own food by becoming a FREE FFA Ambassador by filling-out:

https://tinyurl.com/ShareFoodForestAbundance

3. Indoor grow towers & optional aquaponics to grow fish & shrimp by official NASA spin-off company,

https://EdenGrowSystems.com

Tell them that Danny Tseng of OneHouseOffTheGrid.com referred you to get up to $400 off your first tower


off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
