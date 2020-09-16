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Black voter asks Trump if he's aware how 'tone-deaf' MAGA slogan is, he doesn't answer it well, IMO
DoseofSarcasm
DoseofSarcasm
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33 views • September 16, 2020
#DonaldTrump #CarlDay #Philadelphia #CNN #TownHall

Carl Day, a pastor, challenged President Donald Trump on his "Make America Great Again" slogan during Tuesday night's ABC News town hall event.

"Are you aware of how tone deaf that comes off to the African American community?" Day asked him.
The president responded by touting his administration's economic record, saying it benefitted African American communities.

Trump has waged a racially divisive re-election campaign, focussed on stirring fears of anti-racism protests and anti-segragation laws.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Black voter during a town hall event pressed President Donald Trump on his 'Make America Great Again' campaign slogan, which he said said was "tone deaf."

Carl Day, a pastor who leads a group of churches called Culture Changing Christians, challenged Trump at the event hosted by ABC News in Philadelphia.

He said: "When has America been great for African Americans in the ghetto of America? Are you aware of how tone deaf that comes off to the African American community?"

Trump, whom critics say is running the an openly racist re-election campaign, responded that he has "tremendous" support from Black Americans.

He went on to claim that before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy, African Americans were enjoying historic levels of prosperity under his administration.
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town halltrumpdonald trumpmagapastorunemploymentphiladelphiacheckhalltownstimuluscarl day
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