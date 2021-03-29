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No Covid 19 Surge In Texas, Nuremberg Code & 93 Year Old Holocaust Survivor Speaks
Tammy Cuthbert Garcia
Tammy Cuthbert GarciaCheckmark Icon
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100 views • March 29, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Daily Tammy Talks About: #BillGates, #VandanaShiva, #Texas, #NoSurge, #HolocaustSurvivor, #Nuremberg Code, #NurembergLaws, #BreathOfFire,

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