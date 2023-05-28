⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (28 May 2023) Text Only

No video was made today. Text is below:

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 May 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ In Kupyansk direction, active actions by units and artillery fire of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and hardware close to Pershotravnevoye, Dvurechnaya, and Timkovka (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 In addition, actions of two sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been thwarted near Liman Pervyi and Berestovoye (Kharkov region). The enemy's losses have amounted to over 30 Ukrainian troops, one armoured vehicle, and two pick-up trucks in this direction during the day.





💥 Moreover, ammunition depots of the 119st Territorial Defence Brigade and Foreign Legion were annihilated Zalizny Mos (Chernigov region) and Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region).





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Torskoye, Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and the Serebryansky forestry.





💥 Over the past 24 hours, up to 65 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, Msta-B and D-20 howitzers, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been neutralised in this direction.





💥 In Donetsk direction, units, aviation, and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have eliminated up to 340 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system during the day.





💥 Ammunition depots of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Liman Task Force have been hit close to Georgiyevka and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Part II

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation and artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Novoandreyevka, Novodanilovka, Chervonoye (Zaporozhye region), and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 In these direction, the enemy has suffered losses of over 100 Ukrainian troops, and four motor vehicles during the day.





◽️ One U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Novouspenovskoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was obliterated close to Stepovoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 10 Ukrainian troops, three pick-up trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been neutralised over the past 24 hours.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, and artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 89 AFU artillery units, manpower and hardware in 156 areas during the day.





◽️ Command and observation posts of the 24th and 65th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been eliminated close to Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic) and Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region). A temporary deployment point of a foreign mercenaries Bogodukhov (Kharkov Region) has been hit.





💥 Air defence forces have intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and six HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.





◽️ Moreover, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Zhovtnevoye (Kharkov region), Kopani (Zaporozhye region) and Slavnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





📊 In total, 429 airplanes and 235 helicopters, 4,357 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,322 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,100 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,924 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,506 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



