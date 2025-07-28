© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
‘They sleep near each other’ — Kiev officials tell FT of unusual bond central to how Ukraine is run today
The relationship between Zelensky and his powerful admin head Yermak 'goes beyond work'
The two even share 'morning workouts' and 'watch movies together' in the evening...
Source @Intel Republic
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net