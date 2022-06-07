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Bind Proverbs On Your Body: Inside And Out.
Proverbs 7:3 (NIV).
3 Bind them on your fingers;
write them on the tablet of your heart.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Proverbs bring the wisdom to walk the Narrow Path.
Carry them on you to reference them at every step.
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#proverbs #bind #fingers #write #tablet #heart