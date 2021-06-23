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EntertheStars: GIANTS Statues all over the World, No Test for the Stickered etc [22.06.2021]
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114 views • June 23, 2021
+ Laws Blocking Employer Sticker Mandates
Pinned by EntertheStars- 7 hours ago: SOOTINGS
https://snipboard.io/1cP7ae.jpg
https://www.huschblackwell.com/newsandinsights/50-state-update-on-pending-legislation-pertaining-to-employer-mandated-vaccinations#linktojump24
https://cga.ct.gov/asp/CGABillStatus/cgabillstatus.aspselBillType=Bill&;bill_num=HB6269
https://www.yahoo.com/news/wondering-vaccine-worked-test-time-121528519.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/models-predict-u-coronavirus-infections-181806026.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/almost-4-000-fully-vaccinated-062303297.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/two-americas-may-emerge-delta-142721683.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/israel-faces-virus-surge-vaccinated-082159043.html
https://www.wionews.com/world/covid-19-vaccine-or-jail-duterte-tells-filipinos-you-choose-393038
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Giant_(statue)
https://www.broadwayworld.com/ireland/article/Get-A-First-Look-At-The-Giant-Statue-Coming-To-21-Cities-Across-The-Globe-20210518
https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/arts/2021/05/06/the-giant-worlds-tallest-moving-statue-phoenix/4947964001/
https://www.musiconclick.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Untitled-14-56.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triumph_(The_Jacksons_album)
https://static.politico.com/cc/62/b3bb62634b5cb47eaf50364d0bca/new-york-military-academy-class-of-1964.jpg
9,199 viewsStreamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aoX19GtLD7o
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We are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any group or organization (defined or imagined), or any group or organization subsidiaries or affiliates.
"Enter the Stars" video productions are for opinion purposes only, and may make contextual use of, or reference to, groups or organizations. This, in no way confers agreement with, or support of, any group or organization.
These groups include, but are not limited to radical groups whose fact check banners continue to appear beneath my content. Such banners will be construed as libel and slander against this channel in the court of law, as a careful review of named content will reveal that my intention is to discredit such groups, not endorse them.
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Pinned by EntertheStars- 7 hours ago: SOOTINGS
https://snipboard.io/1cP7ae.jpg
https://www.huschblackwell.com/newsandinsights/50-state-update-on-pending-legislation-pertaining-to-employer-mandated-vaccinations#linktojump24
https://cga.ct.gov/asp/CGABillStatus/cgabillstatus.aspselBillType=Bill&;bill_num=HB6269
https://www.yahoo.com/news/wondering-vaccine-worked-test-time-121528519.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/models-predict-u-coronavirus-infections-181806026.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/almost-4-000-fully-vaccinated-062303297.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/two-americas-may-emerge-delta-142721683.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/israel-faces-virus-surge-vaccinated-082159043.html
https://www.wionews.com/world/covid-19-vaccine-or-jail-duterte-tells-filipinos-you-choose-393038
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Giant_(statue)
https://www.broadwayworld.com/ireland/article/Get-A-First-Look-At-The-Giant-Statue-Coming-To-21-Cities-Across-The-Globe-20210518
https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/arts/2021/05/06/the-giant-worlds-tallest-moving-statue-phoenix/4947964001/
https://www.musiconclick.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Untitled-14-56.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Triumph_(The_Jacksons_album)
https://static.politico.com/cc/62/b3bb62634b5cb47eaf50364d0bca/new-york-military-academy-class-of-1964.jpg
9,199 viewsStreamed live 7 hours ago
EntertheStars
98.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/aoX19GtLD7o
Stand against corporate social media monopolies & censorship by pledging your monthly support to the channel...
MONTHLY (No PayPal account is necessary)
https://py.pl/lEn8t
OR SINGLE donations...
www.paypal.me/enterthestars
Now all videos mirrored AD-FREE on ODYSEE https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
Please take a second and SUBSCRIBE to our Youtube backup channel
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4...
NOTE TO YOUTUBE:
Notice of Non-Affiliation and Disclaimer
We are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any group or organization (defined or imagined), or any group or organization subsidiaries or affiliates.
"Enter the Stars" video productions are for opinion purposes only, and may make contextual use of, or reference to, groups or organizations. This, in no way confers agreement with, or support of, any group or organization.
These groups include, but are not limited to radical groups whose fact check banners continue to appear beneath my content. Such banners will be construed as libel and slander against this channel in the court of law, as a careful review of named content will reveal that my intention is to discredit such groups, not endorse them.
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/enterthestars/
Even if you are subbed to my channel, Youtube can regularly UNSUB you without your knowledge . So, bookmark my page and check back often for new videos.
Also, your subscription does NOT automatically give you upload notifications unless you click the BELL button on my page. Please, take a second to do this.
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