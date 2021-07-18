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The Football Analogy - Immunity
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283 views • July 18, 2021
This is an extraction from a 2:18:30 video. The analogy explains how the "vax" disturbs the natural immunity and opens the body to invasion that would have been stopped by our non-specific front line immune system.
The link to the full video is below. Along with other interviews done with virologist Dr Geert Vanden Bossche
The football analogy was extracted from this video
https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-disaster-ahead/
Deep dive interview (just the interview)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQywpoKssIdX/
Subsequent Interview with virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.anhinternational.org/videos/speaking-naturally-with-dr-geert-vanden-bossche/
The link to the full video is below. Along with other interviews done with virologist Dr Geert Vanden Bossche
The football analogy was extracted from this video
https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaccine-disaster-ahead/
Deep dive interview (just the interview)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qQywpoKssIdX/
Subsequent Interview with virologist Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.anhinternational.org/videos/speaking-naturally-with-dr-geert-vanden-bossche/
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