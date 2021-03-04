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The New Holocaust: Israeli Shai Dannon w/ David Icke on Horrific Tyranny Unfolding in Israel for Jews Who Refuse to Comply
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63 views • March 04, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from David Icke
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: davidicke.com
Shai Dannon’s channel: https://live.ahava528.com/
Original title: Israeli fears a new Holocaust is coming – Shai Dannon talks with David Icke about the horrific tyranny that ‘Covid’ Israel has become for Jews that won’t comply
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here: davidicke.com
Shai Dannon’s channel: https://live.ahava528.com/
Original title: Israeli fears a new Holocaust is coming – Shai Dannon talks with David Icke about the horrific tyranny that ‘Covid’ Israel has become for Jews that won’t comply
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