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Did you know that over 95% of professing Christians end up in hell?
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150 views • October 29, 2021
In this video, we alert and warn those "Christians" who go to denominational churches (and the Catholic Church) that most are on the broad road of destruction because their churches are NOT leading them t the Lord Jesus Christ.
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-church-and-pastors.html
for more content:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-church-and-pastors.html
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