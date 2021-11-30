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Ernst Wolff - Uncovering the Corona Narrative - Klaus Schwab’s School For Covid Dictators, Plan for ‘Great Reset’
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135 views • November 30, 2021
Klaus Schwab’s School For Covid Dictators, Plan for ‘Great Reset’
https://gloria.tv/user/463NynSnXeNL2fn6iNUZash4t
Author and journalist and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on or around 24th Aug 2021.
It is probably one of the best and most concise exposures of the whole fake Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming 'the new normal'. This video has english subtitles.
One of the most fascinating videos on the “WHY” of Coronavirus Hysteria
Revealing talk on one major reason WHY science died in early 2020
Ernst Wolff - Uncovering the Corona Narrative - Aug 2021.mp4
https://fatemperor.wetransfer.com/downloads/54aa02d8f8bb42806fa3a407276bc65720210914121019/91fdff
English Transcript here:- https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Uncovering_the_Corona_Narrative_by_Ernst_Wolff.pdf
Author and journalist and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on or around 24th Aug 2021. It is probably one of the best and most concise exposures of the whole fake Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming 'the new normal'. This video has english subtitles.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fk73rcAhbjxO/
----------------------Real Verified News----------------------
Klaus Schwab’s School For Covid Dictators, Plan for ‘Great Reset’
How is it that more than 190 governments from all over the world ended up dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in almost exactly the same manner, with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination cards now being commonplace everywhere? The answer may lie in the Young Global Leaders school, which was established and managed by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, and that many of today’s prominent political and business leaders passed through on their way to the top.
Schwab’s Young Global Leaders: Incubator of the Great Reset?
In 1992 Schwab established a parallel institution, the Global Leaders for Tomorrow school, which was re-established as Young Global Leaders in 2004. Attendees at the school must apply for admission and are then subjected to a rigorous selection process. Members of the school’s very first class in 1992 already included many who went on to become important liberal political figures, such as Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Tony Blair. There are currently about 1,300 graduates of this school, and the list of alumni includes several names of those who went on to become leaders of the health institutions of their respective nations. Four of them are former and current health ministers for Germany, including Jens Spahn, who has been Federal Minister of Health since 2018. Philipp Rösler, who was Minister of Health from 2009 until 2011, was appointed the WEF’s Managing Director by Schwab in 2014.
Other notable names on the school’s roster are Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand whose stringent lockdown measures have been praised by global health authorities; Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; Sebastian Kurz, who was until recently the Chancellor of Austria; Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary; Jean-Claude Juncker, former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission; and Annalena Baerbock, the leader of the German Greens who was the party’s first candidate for Chancellor in this year’s federal election, and who is still in the running to be Merkel’s successor. We also find California Governor Gavin Newsom on the list, who was selected for the class of 2005, as well as former presidential candidate and current US Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, who is a very recent alumnus, having been selected for the class of 2019. All of these politicians who were in office during the past two years have favored harsh responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which also happened to considerably increase their respective governments’ power.
https://realverifiednews.com/klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset/
https://gloria.tv/user/463NynSnXeNL2fn6iNUZash4t
Author and journalist and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on or around 24th Aug 2021.
It is probably one of the best and most concise exposures of the whole fake Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming 'the new normal'. This video has english subtitles.
One of the most fascinating videos on the “WHY” of Coronavirus Hysteria
Revealing talk on one major reason WHY science died in early 2020
Ernst Wolff - Uncovering the Corona Narrative - Aug 2021.mp4
https://fatemperor.wetransfer.com/downloads/54aa02d8f8bb42806fa3a407276bc65720210914121019/91fdff
English Transcript here:- https://thefatemperor.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Uncovering_the_Corona_Narrative_by_Ernst_Wolff.pdf
Author and journalist and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on or around 24th Aug 2021. It is probably one of the best and most concise exposures of the whole fake Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming 'the new normal'. This video has english subtitles.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fk73rcAhbjxO/
----------------------Real Verified News----------------------
Klaus Schwab’s School For Covid Dictators, Plan for ‘Great Reset’
How is it that more than 190 governments from all over the world ended up dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in almost exactly the same manner, with lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccination cards now being commonplace everywhere? The answer may lie in the Young Global Leaders school, which was established and managed by Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum, and that many of today’s prominent political and business leaders passed through on their way to the top.
Schwab’s Young Global Leaders: Incubator of the Great Reset?
In 1992 Schwab established a parallel institution, the Global Leaders for Tomorrow school, which was re-established as Young Global Leaders in 2004. Attendees at the school must apply for admission and are then subjected to a rigorous selection process. Members of the school’s very first class in 1992 already included many who went on to become important liberal political figures, such as Angela Merkel, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Tony Blair. There are currently about 1,300 graduates of this school, and the list of alumni includes several names of those who went on to become leaders of the health institutions of their respective nations. Four of them are former and current health ministers for Germany, including Jens Spahn, who has been Federal Minister of Health since 2018. Philipp Rösler, who was Minister of Health from 2009 until 2011, was appointed the WEF’s Managing Director by Schwab in 2014.
Other notable names on the school’s roster are Jacinda Ardern, the Prime Minister of New Zealand whose stringent lockdown measures have been praised by global health authorities; Emmanuel Macron, the President of France; Sebastian Kurz, who was until recently the Chancellor of Austria; Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary; Jean-Claude Juncker, former Prime Minister of Luxembourg and President of the European Commission; and Annalena Baerbock, the leader of the German Greens who was the party’s first candidate for Chancellor in this year’s federal election, and who is still in the running to be Merkel’s successor. We also find California Governor Gavin Newsom on the list, who was selected for the class of 2005, as well as former presidential candidate and current US Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, who is a very recent alumnus, having been selected for the class of 2019. All of these politicians who were in office during the past two years have favored harsh responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and which also happened to considerably increase their respective governments’ power.
https://realverifiednews.com/klaus-schwabs-school-for-covid-dictators-plan-for-great-reset/
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