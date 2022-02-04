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Two Things You Must Face to Create Change+ Decorative Heart Tutorial DIY {Creation Process Revealed}
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21 views • February 04, 2022
Every week, I'm guiding my Holistic Healing Circle through the creation process to deeply understand what it takes to create the change you desire in your life...and then guiding you through a creative process. This week I share two things you must face when creating change, followed by a step-by-step tutorial for making a decorative heart ornament. The supplies you need are listed below, and you can find more support at bit.ly/holisticsupport and even get your own heart ornament and other mindful gifts at bit.ly/shopholistic
Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 7 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Yarn (cotton works best)
- Cardboard (for making jig)
- Packing tape
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Thumb tacks (about a dozen)
- Glue (basic clear drying)
-Water
- Parchment paper (to protect workspace)
- Small container (to mix glue mixture in)
Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 7 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Yarn (cotton works best)
- Cardboard (for making jig)
- Packing tape
- Scissors
- Ruler
- Thumb tacks (about a dozen)
- Glue (basic clear drying)
-Water
- Parchment paper (to protect workspace)
- Small container (to mix glue mixture in)
Keywords
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