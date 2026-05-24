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They set an Israeli pastor on fire in Arabia... but the way God saved him defies all logic.
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Yes, it is all AI. Nevertheless, the story was repeated twice in the bible. But the way God saved him defies all logic. Abraham withstood the flames of fire in an oven for three days when he was cast there by Nimrod (Jasher). He lived! Don't forget the three men thrown in the fire by Nebuchadnezzar in Babylon. Jesus stood burning with them. The men withstood the fire as the men who threw them in the furnace burned to Death!
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