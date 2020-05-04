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The Truth about Cancer Symposium - Final & Contest
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25 views • May 04, 2020
I wrap up his facebook live series at the Truth about Cancer Symposium with final thoughts.
My conclusion is that I have just seen the greatest doctors in the world that are healing cancer… at a much better rate than allopathic medicine. Remember … your body is designed to heal itself. Give it the right tools and it can!
I end with a challenge to all of you viewers (contest already won, sorry!) and a challenge for myself.
My conclusion is that I have just seen the greatest doctors in the world that are healing cancer… at a much better rate than allopathic medicine. Remember … your body is designed to heal itself. Give it the right tools and it can!
I end with a challenge to all of you viewers (contest already won, sorry!) and a challenge for myself.
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