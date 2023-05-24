The Virginia Plan: Blueprint for Unlimited Power

While most people recognize that the Constitution created a much more “energetic” system than under the Articles of Confederation, few know that early plans during the convention, like James Madison’s Virginia Plan, would have set up a system much closer to the unlimited power of the British that the revolutionaries fought to free themselves from.
Path to Liberty: May 24, 2023
