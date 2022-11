Statists Say the Darndest Things (Part 1)

Sep 18, 2022 Time for me to start responding to some of the more common claims and arguments of those who still believe that "government" can be legitimate. And time for YOU--if you feel so inclined--to donate a few bucks so I can keep making these. Feel free to donate... …via PayPal by sending to “ [email protected] ” …via Venmo by sending to @Amanda-Rachwitz …via GooglePay by sending to “ [email protected] ” ...via CashApp to " [email protected] " …via Ethereum by sending to 0x17B1a254aedB9d175C1830C032a0bb0eaCC1c0f5 …via Bitcoin (BTC) by sending to 14iFFXtoy1xmMBoapCphAiTnPW1bQP2KBM ...or via Monero by sending to 47AaNvMpGYSe7xBeRL6RqXZgtJgDEnivyJvHS8icxncYUmSyZJbh9y3FfjztSZUg7BejcGq3E3eSufkPYoPSW4cZKmJyrcTShow less