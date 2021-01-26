© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TIM SANDARS ~ "Law Of Creation, EMF Matrix, Zero-Point Force, Illusions Of Matter" [Age Of Truth TV]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
62 views • January 26, 2021
PREMIERE!!! - TIM SANDARS on AGE OF TRUTH TV
TODAY: 17 January 2021!!!
"Law Of Creation, EMF Matrix, Zero-Point Force, Illusions Of Matter"
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17th. 2021
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
2 AM AEST (18th Jan. 2021) (Sidney Australia)
A fascinating, eye-opening and intense interview with Tim Sandars, by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander.
TIM SANDARS is a British Researcher of Electromagnetic Frequencies and Radiation and the possible dangers on our body, mind and spirit.
He is a F-i-V-e Gee expert and the founder of Omnia, the Omnia Radiation Balancer. Also a Truth Speaker and a Researcher of Science and the Esoteric.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Tim Sandars´ specialist subject is the new physics of consciousness. The understanding of the location of the zero point in each atom and the fundamental role this plays. The knowledge that we interact with this zero point field at all times, and that it responds to our conscious human intent. So we are the master manifesters – of matter, systems, buildings, art etc. And the zero point is the field of creation – the field of divine intelligence which we interact with to create.
Tim Sandars is working with a new unit of energy. It’s called the Deca and it is here for us to develop new energy solutions that can eventually replace electricity.
Our first product is called the Omnia Radiation Balancer which brings together this new science and this new technology, this new energy. The new energy is programmed to override or harmonise the radiation field.
In this FASCINATING, MIND EXPANDING interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, Tim Sandars explains the zero point physics and shows how we bring the zero point of a microwave radiation field from a phone back to centre so that it’s in the same vibrational pattern as the human cell. Therefore, we create ‘resonance’ between the radiation field and the body...... and much much more........
TIM SANDARS WEBSITE:
www.omniaradiationbalancer.com
&
Channel on YourTube: Omnia Balance
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
TODAY: 17 January 2021!!!
"Law Of Creation, EMF Matrix, Zero-Point Force, Illusions Of Matter"
JOIN US - LIVE-CHAT DISCUSSION:
SUNDAY, JANUARY 17th. 2021
8 PM CET (20.00 Central European Time)
7.00 PM UK (19.00 hours - United Kingdom)
2 PM EDT (US Eastern Time)
11 AM PDT (US Western Time)
2 AM AEST (18th Jan. 2021) (Sidney Australia)
A fascinating, eye-opening and intense interview with Tim Sandars, by Age Of Truth TV´s Lucas Alexander.
TIM SANDARS is a British Researcher of Electromagnetic Frequencies and Radiation and the possible dangers on our body, mind and spirit.
He is a F-i-V-e Gee expert and the founder of Omnia, the Omnia Radiation Balancer. Also a Truth Speaker and a Researcher of Science and the Esoteric.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE TO AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
Tim Sandars´ specialist subject is the new physics of consciousness. The understanding of the location of the zero point in each atom and the fundamental role this plays. The knowledge that we interact with this zero point field at all times, and that it responds to our conscious human intent. So we are the master manifesters – of matter, systems, buildings, art etc. And the zero point is the field of creation – the field of divine intelligence which we interact with to create.
Tim Sandars is working with a new unit of energy. It’s called the Deca and it is here for us to develop new energy solutions that can eventually replace electricity.
Our first product is called the Omnia Radiation Balancer which brings together this new science and this new technology, this new energy. The new energy is programmed to override or harmonise the radiation field.
In this FASCINATING, MIND EXPANDING interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV Presenter and Investigative Reporter, Lucas Alexander, Tim Sandars explains the zero point physics and shows how we bring the zero point of a microwave radiation field from a phone back to centre so that it’s in the same vibrational pattern as the human cell. Therefore, we create ‘resonance’ between the radiation field and the body...... and much much more........
TIM SANDARS WEBSITE:
www.omniaradiationbalancer.com
&
Channel on YourTube: Omnia Balance
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2021 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.