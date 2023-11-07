Create New Account
Man gets vaccinated via blood transfusion - has Bells Palsy and other symptoms of being vaxxed
High Hopes
Published 15 hours ago

Jim Crenshaw


Nov 6, 2023


Yes it can happen. The blood supply has been contaminated.

Source: jack.foobar: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jackfoobar/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/VgCMVdz5fUkA/

unvaxxedsymptomscontaminatedblood supplybells palsyblood transfusionjim crenshawvaxxed blood

