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Armed Forces of Ukraine Left an Arsenal with Tons of Ammunition, for cannon artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems, air defense weapons. 042222
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270 views • April 22, 2022
Specialists of the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation took control of the arsenal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with an area of several hundred hectares and warehouses with thousands of tons of ammunition in the Kharkiv region
The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left an arsenal with a large amount of ammunition for cannon artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems, air defense weapons.
In the hangars, in addition to Soviet-made ammunition, mines and Western-made shells were stored.
The units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left an arsenal with a large amount of ammunition for cannon artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems, air defense weapons.
In the hangars, in addition to Soviet-made ammunition, mines and Western-made shells were stored.
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