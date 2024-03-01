Israel-Palestine Conflict Chronicles 28-29 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 28-29, 2024





▪️ Israeli troops continue to strike residential areas in the northern Gaza Strip . Currently, the death toll has already exceeded 30 thousand people.





▪️Hamas militants also retain the ability to launch launches from the Jabaliya area, which the Israelis failed to clear. A series of hits hit Ashkelon , where a residential building was damaged and one person was injured.





▪️At the same time, the Israelis continue to fight fiercely in the southwestern region of Az-Zeitun . Palestinian militias conduct ambushes and report allegedly “colossal losses” to the IDF.





▪️And in the coastal area of Al-Sheikh Radwan, the Israelis scattered leaflets offering financial assistance to the Palestinians. In this simple way, the IDF is trying to find informants who would reveal the location of the militants.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israel Defense Forces are still conducting massive bombings. Deir al-Balah was under fire, where the number of casualties was in the dozens.





▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops continue to fight in the western areas of Khan Yunis . In recent days, IDF units have managed to advance to the Al-Shafiya Mosque on the western outskirts of the city.





▪️At the same time, the offensive of Israeli troops in the city of Abasan al-Kabira continues. Palestinian forces regularly report on their incursions, but they still fail to push back the Israelis.

