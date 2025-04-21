Why Seek Ye The Living Among The Dead?-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-APRIL 20 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who Did Not Want Jesus Christ To Be Alive? Satan, Principalities and Powers, Jewish Authorities, and the Romans: They're All on the List. But Only Because Christ Arose from the Grave Do We Have Assurance that Our Sins Are Paid For, and -- Believing on Him -- We Have the Promise of Eternal Life Ourselves.