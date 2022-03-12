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Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam said: put all the officers to the front line to “fight”. That means the CCP wants the disobedient or the unstable officers to die on the front line, then appoint CCP’s own managers. Just like when CCP sent KMT troops to North Korea as cannon fodder, finally these soldiers all died.