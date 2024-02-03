DO NOT DROP THE SOAP 🧼 AVRAHAM GIL

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yq0qSAaq_eE





Avraham Gil will be facing two felony charges in Florida after he was deemed not entitled to consular immunity. [Local 10]





Gil told officers he was weaving through the vehicles because he “hates waiting behind traffic.” [Sunny Isles Beach Police]





The officer sustained an “incapacitating” injury to his left leg but grabbed Gil off his bike and brought him to the ground, according to the outlet. [Sunny Isles Beach Police]





Israeli diplomat’s crying son, 19, ‘intentionally’ ran over Florida cop with motorcycle, may avoid charges due to dad’s immunity: [lawyer]





During a bond hearing on Sunday, Gil’s lawyers argued that the teen’s charges should be dropped as they claim Miami-Dade law doesn’t apply to him because he had consular immunity. [Local 10]





Gil’s attorney said he is confident the teen will be exonerated “when all the facts come to light.” [Local 10]





“Defense counsel’s representation was relied upon and the defendant was released on his own recognizance,” a Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office spokesperson said, according to Local10.





“After receiving confirmation from the State Department, Office of Foreign Missions, that neither the defendant nor his father have diplomatic immunity, we are proceeding as usual with our investigation. Mr. Gil remains charged and the case is still open.”





Archived: http://archive.today/WxKvE [two comments]:





Your Opinion Doesn't Matter To Me

1d ago

When blatant disregard for local and federal laws are committed, there should be no diplomatic immunity. If it were a true accident, I can see where diplomatic immunity can be used. But, this kid didn’t do that. The U.S. should NOT tolerate or provide immunity to the diplomat or his dependents for intentionally breaking the law. No country should provide such protections. DUI/DWI is intentional. Murder or intent to commit murder should not be protected. Drug trafficking/sales/distribution should not be protected. Human trafficking should not be tolerated. Theft, spying, selling US secrets, etc… Just because they are representing their country doesn’t mean they can disrespect ours AND it should mirror in all NATO countries.





Barbara Dunn

1d ago

He’ll run back to Israel on a private plane that daddy arranges. He’ll never pay for his actions. He’s already grown into a lousy human being. Do we really want him here? Save our tax dollars and get rid of him.





