Telegram Founder Arrested - Free Speech Facing Firing Squad

The shocking arrest of popular social media messaging site Telegram founder Pavel Durov in France is a huge blow to free speech across the globe. Durov perhaps thought by escaping Russia to the "free" west he would not face authoritarian pressure. He was wrong. Also today...RFK's speech hit neocons hard. Will they strike back?
