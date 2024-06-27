Candidate for St. Clair County Commissioner District 3, Cliff Schrader

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Carolyn speaks with St. Clair County Commissioner District 3 Candidate, Cliff Schrader about issues in his community. Cliff also gives us his opinion on how funds are being spent under the current leadership as well as promoting transparency with funds.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/