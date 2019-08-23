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Barr Loves RedFlagLaw: He Defended Cold-Blooded Murder at Ruby Ridge
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307 views • August 23, 2019
AG Barr agrees with Diane Feinstein that RedFlag laws are the most important thing we could do to stop shootings by psychopaths. Yet Barr defended, pro bono, the FBI sniper who shot Vicki Weaver point-blank while she was holding a baby. Do you see where this is headed?
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