Today in the White House Psychiatric Clinic - with Paula White
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1357 followers
190 views • 1 day ago

Today in the White House Psychiatric Clinic

The woman in red is Paula Michelle White-Cain, a televangelist and leader in the Independent Charismatic movement. She served as chair of Donald Trump’s Evangelical Advisory Board during his 2016 presidential campaign and remains his spiritual adviser.

White promotes the “prosperity gospel,” identifies as a Christian nationalist, and actively lobbies in support of Israel.

She also heads Trump’s White House Faith Office, created to coordinate the administration’s relations with religious organizations in the United States and abroad, establishing a direct channel between the government and churches, NGOs, charities, and media.

Adding:

NYT Investigation Suggests U.S. Strike Behind Deadly Attack on Iranian School

A New York Times investigation indicates that the February 28 strike that destroyed an elementary school in the southern Iranian town of Minab, killing 165 schoolgirls, likely occurred during U.S. attacks on nearby Iranian military facilities.

The strike is the deadliest known civilian casualty incident since the United States and Israel launched their assault on Iran. No side has formally taken responsibility.

According to evidence examined by the Times, including newly released satellite imagery, verified videos, and social media posts, the school building was struck by a precision munition. The attack took place at the same time as strikes on a nearby naval base operated by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps near the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. officials had already acknowledged that American forces were carrying out attacks on naval targets in the same area at that time. The timing and location of the strike strongly suggest it was part of those operations.

Despite the mounting evidence, Washington has avoided accepting responsibility. When asked whether the United States carried out the strike on the school, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Not that we know of,” adding that the Department of War was “investigating the matter.”

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots

How MAGA Became an Obedience Cult of Mindless Idiots

Mike Adams
Seismic swarm at secret Nevada base coincides with Trump&#8217;s expanding Iran conflict

Seismic swarm at secret Nevada base coincides with Trump’s expanding Iran conflict

Jacob Thomas
CIA arming Kurdish forces to spark uprising against Iran, raising fears of wider conflict

CIA arming Kurdish forces to spark uprising against Iran, raising fears of wider conflict

Kevin Hughes
