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2020-3-25 !CENSORED! PERSPECTIVES ON THE PANDEMIC | Dr. John Ioannidis of Stanford University | Episode 1
Pandemic Scam DATABASE
Pandemic Scam DATABASE
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[FAIR USE NOTICE]: We are making this material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a "fair use" of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this channel is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy