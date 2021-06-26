"IT'S A BIOWEAPON." -- DR. RICHARD FLEMING

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"IT'S A BIOWEAPON," says Dr.. Richard Fleming referring to the virus and the genome of the virus. Dr. Fleming also asserts that new research indicates that the genetic sequences that are in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not match the source code CoV-2 virus genome, but are spot on with the prion-like domain region which produces what the general public refers to as mad cow disease. This interview will chill you to the bone, please share it far and wide.
Dr. Fleming's site:
https://www.flemingmethod.com/about