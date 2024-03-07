Create New Account
Immune Support Wellness Shots
Immune Support Wellness Shots


- 2 Tbsp. HRS Coconut Water Powder 

- 2 tsp. lemon juice

- 2 ginger slices

- 3 tsp. LUVBYNATURE Liposomal Vitamin C + Quercetin

- 1 cup fresh pineapples

- 3 dropperfuls HRS Organic Turmeric Gold liquid extract

- 2 tsp. Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+

- 1 cup water


Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. 

2. Recipe yields 3 shots. Store leftover juice in a jar and place it in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.



