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Mind Your Own Bee's Wax - Proverbs 26:17 (NIV)
17 Like one who grabs a stray dog by the ears
is someone who rushes into a quarrel not their own.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Avoid injury by avoiding conflicts of others.
https://pc1.tiny.us/fsf442fd
#one #grabs #stray_dog #ears #someone