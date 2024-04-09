Create New Account
"Funny, Bright & Balanced" What Barron Trump is Like Behind Closed Doors
"Funny, Bright & Balanced" - Untold Stories Of Barron Trump & What He's Like Behind Closed Doors. Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana are joined by FOX News host Jesse Watters as they discuss Patrick having dinner with Barron Trump at Mar-a-Lago.


WATCH THE FULL PODCAST: https://bit.ly/3J9E2Xq

barron trumpvaluetainmentpatrick bet-davidpbd podcast

