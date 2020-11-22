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Martin Luther King, Jr. - No Truer Words Were Spoken
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11 views • November 22, 2020
Martin Luther King, Jr. - No Truer Words Were Spoken
Credits to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
Quote "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." -Maya Angelou
Credits to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
Quote "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." -Maya Angelou
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