The Secret Knowledge Of Believing - Intel in description

They create CHAOS and WAR and FEAR so that you never WAKE UP to the CONTROLLERSSuez ...EverGreenWhite hats took control and ran it a groundCaptain and two others were arrested, not in media.Children were trafficked in containers ( some have 18,000 containers )The Canal caused almost 500 million a day to the Cabal.The MOSSAD Satellite was taken out in Space by SPACE FORCESoon the new 120 Satellites that were put up are going to take over the MEDIA worldwideif THE CABAL keep censoring.The Rods of God is not the only secret weapon..there is another...Some of the Earthquakes.... were underground bases destroyed from Space.There is nobody at the White House and there were Nasty tunnels taken out there and under The Capital building.Both may be destroyed ..When Trump comes back things will settle down around the world with all governmentsThink of the subconscious mind as the storage room of everything that is currently not in your conscious mind.The subconscious mind stores all of your previous life experiences, your beliefs, your memories, you skills, all situations you've been through and all images you've ever seen.The best way to understand the subconscious mind is to look at the example of the person who wants to learn how to drive a car. At the beginning he wouldn't be able to hold a conversation with anyone while driving as he would be focusing on the different moves involved. That's because he's still using his conscious mind to drive.Programming your subconscious can be done through hypnosis. The subconscious mind learns by repetition and not by logic. This is why you can convince someone to believe in something by repeating your argument again and again rather than using logic