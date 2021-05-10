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Canadian Pastor Arrested By Canadian Gestapo
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53 views • May 10, 2021
Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski and his brother David were arrested on the highway as if they were high risk armed criminals. Their crime? Attending church in the Province of Alberta Canada. This arrest is actually likely a criminal act on the part of the police.
If anyone told you a year ago the police would be arresting pastors for performing their God ordained duties you would be accused of being a tin foil hat wearing goof.
In British Columbia Canada, police are now assigned at four different roadblocks to enforce travel restrictions from one area to another.
If this is where we are at in one year, by next year we in Canada will be living in a police state with a complete disregard for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
If anyone told you a year ago the police would be arresting pastors for performing their God ordained duties you would be accused of being a tin foil hat wearing goof.
In British Columbia Canada, police are now assigned at four different roadblocks to enforce travel restrictions from one area to another.
If this is where we are at in one year, by next year we in Canada will be living in a police state with a complete disregard for the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
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