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More information about that Chinese defector... and if true, it's explosive!!!
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350 views • June 25, 2021
Giza Death Star Community - 25 June 2021
NEWS AND VIEWS FROM THE NEFARIUM JUN 24 2021.
Amid Russo-British incidents in the Black See and a building collapse in Miami, there's more information about that Chinese defector... and if true, it's explosive.
Steven Mosher article: Chinese intelligence leader turns: What a difference a defector makes [Link below:]
https://tinyurl.com/yznqrajy
NEWS AND VIEWS FROM THE NEFARIUM JUN 24 2021.
Amid Russo-British incidents in the Black See and a building collapse in Miami, there's more information about that Chinese defector... and if true, it's explosive.
Steven Mosher article: Chinese intelligence leader turns: What a difference a defector makes [Link below:]
https://tinyurl.com/yznqrajy
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