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Lefty Lunatics Just Keep Red Pilling America
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40 views • January 28, 2021
Sources used in video:
Biden signs his 40th Executive Order - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCAwU3WnypY&;feature=youtu.be
https://libertyunyielding.com/2021/01/27/report-biden-eyes-shifting-covid-19-funds-to-climate-change-programs/
https://trendingpolitics.com/severely-undercounted-bombshell-report-blows-the-whistle-on-ny-nursing-home-deaths/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/bill-gates-covid-19-immunity-passports-could-help-open-our-economy
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pro-trump-meme-maker-ricky-vaughn-indicted-using-twitter-spread-election-disinformation-hillary-clinton-voters-face-10-years-prison/
DOJ official press release - https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/social-media-influencer-charged-election-interference-stemming-voter-disinformation-campaign
Lefty doing the same thing - https://twitter.com/mskristinawong/status/795999059987173377
https://politicrossing.com/you-wont-believe-who-wins-big-with-keystone-cancelation/
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
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Biden signs his 40th Executive Order - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCAwU3WnypY&;feature=youtu.be
https://libertyunyielding.com/2021/01/27/report-biden-eyes-shifting-covid-19-funds-to-climate-change-programs/
https://trendingpolitics.com/severely-undercounted-bombshell-report-blows-the-whistle-on-ny-nursing-home-deaths/
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/bill-gates-covid-19-immunity-passports-could-help-open-our-economy
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/pro-trump-meme-maker-ricky-vaughn-indicted-using-twitter-spread-election-disinformation-hillary-clinton-voters-face-10-years-prison/
DOJ official press release - https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/social-media-influencer-charged-election-interference-stemming-voter-disinformation-campaign
Lefty doing the same thing - https://twitter.com/mskristinawong/status/795999059987173377
https://politicrossing.com/you-wont-believe-who-wins-big-with-keystone-cancelation/
Support Our Channel With A Donation - https://bit.ly/3mDH2Oq
GroovePages Website Builder Free For Life - https://bit.ly/3q5zB54
Vidnami Video Creator 14 Day Free Trial - https://bit.ly/3mlmytK
Buy Vidnami Now And Get 25% Off For Life - https://bit.ly/3dYjL6S
Follow Aimless News on Pocketnet - https://pocketnet.app/AimlessNews
Follow Aimless News on Gab - https://gab.com/AimlessNews
Follow Aimless News on Parler - https://parler.com/profile/AimlessNews/posts
Follow Aimless News on Telegram - https://t.me/AimlessNews
Subscribe to Aimless News on Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TKhYLWj1gHmP/
Subscribe to Aimless News on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/aimlessnews
Subscribe to Aimless News on Daily Motion - https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_c4ac9375304fb7ccee5972749543ec09
Subscribe to Aimless News on Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/JeffreyKeith
Subscribe to Aimless News on Odysee - https://odysee.com/@JeffreyKeith:f
Subscribe to Aimless News on YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdn5wuPaxbk5tzMxmE9KZDg
Subscribe to Aimless News on Gab TV - https://tv.gab.com/channel/aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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