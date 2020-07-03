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** Globalist Faces of Evil **
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57 views • July 03, 2020
** Malcolm X on the Evils of the White Liberal
White Liberal = Deep State Democrat = Antifa = Black Lives Matter
Malcolm X / 1963 – “The White Liberal differs from the White Conservative only in one way. The Liberal is more deceitful, more hypocritical than the conservative. Both want power, but the White Liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the Negros friend and benefactor. And by winning the friendship and support of the Negro the White Liberal is able to use the Negro as a pawn or a weapon in its political football game that is constantly raging between the White Liberals and the White Conservatives.”
“The American Negro is nothing but a political football. And the White Liberals control this ball through checks ($) or tokenism and False promises of integration and Civil Rights. In this game of deceiving and using the American Negro, the White Liberals have complete cooperation of the Negro Civil Rights leaders who sell our people out for a few crumbs of token recognition, token gains and token progress.”
Video – They Tried to Warn Us and so did Malcolm X!!
https://www.brighteon.com/681717da-a443-4f5b-9f4b-072681721cd5
** Black Lives Matter (BLM) founders: We are all trained Marxists
• Patrisse Khan-Cullors - Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor
• Alicia Garza - Co-Founder
• Opal Tometi - Co-Founder
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCghDx5qN4s
Article: https://nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist/
White Liberal = Deep State Democrat = Antifa = Black Lives Matter
Malcolm X / 1963 – “The White Liberal differs from the White Conservative only in one way. The Liberal is more deceitful, more hypocritical than the conservative. Both want power, but the White Liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the Negros friend and benefactor. And by winning the friendship and support of the Negro the White Liberal is able to use the Negro as a pawn or a weapon in its political football game that is constantly raging between the White Liberals and the White Conservatives.”
“The American Negro is nothing but a political football. And the White Liberals control this ball through checks ($) or tokenism and False promises of integration and Civil Rights. In this game of deceiving and using the American Negro, the White Liberals have complete cooperation of the Negro Civil Rights leaders who sell our people out for a few crumbs of token recognition, token gains and token progress.”
Video – They Tried to Warn Us and so did Malcolm X!!
https://www.brighteon.com/681717da-a443-4f5b-9f4b-072681721cd5
** Black Lives Matter (BLM) founders: We are all trained Marxists
• Patrisse Khan-Cullors - Co-Founder and Strategic Advisor
• Alicia Garza - Co-Founder
• Opal Tometi - Co-Founder
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCghDx5qN4s
Article: https://nypost.com/2020/06/25/blm-co-founder-describes-herself-as-trained-marxist/
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