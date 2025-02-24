BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Government Gangsters by Kash Patel
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
316 views • 2 months ago

Kash Patel details systemic corruption within the federal government in his book, "Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth and the Battle for Our Democracy." Patel's journey, from a Miami public defender to uncovering the Russia collusion hoax, reveals political bias and corruption. He encountered issues like Colombian police funding not disclosed by federal prosecutors and faced judicial bias in the Department of Justice. Patel claims the Steele Dossier, used by the FBI, was funded by Hillary Clinton's campaign and later discredited. His role in the Nunes Memo exposed FBI surveillance of the Trump campaign. Confronting the Jan. 6 narrative, Patel dismisses it as a politically driven fabrication, warning against civil liberties erosion. His book, a call to accountability, highlights challenges to U.S. democracy.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
