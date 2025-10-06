Trump's False Peace Plan Invites Enemy Nations to Invade Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Breaking News. One of the steps/stages of Trump's Gaza peace plan, actually invites enemy nations to put their armies inside Gaza.
Hamas military to be replaced with Egypt, Jordan and other 666 gentile nations, nations which hate Israel with an extreme passion, and who have fought wars against Israel in the past.
This helps fulfill two different bible verses about the end time Great Tribulation.