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Sage scientist exposes the governents true intentions.
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119 views • December 21, 2020
Professor Sir John Bell a member of sage and part of the GAVI team
makes startling revelations as well as confirming that the mutation
rate for Sars-Cov-2 is very slow.
makes startling revelations as well as confirming that the mutation
rate for Sars-Cov-2 is very slow.
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